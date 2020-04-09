The Ogun State branches of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ota and Mowe) have donated a sum of N1,000,000 to support the Ogun State government in its efforts at combating the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

While presenting the cheque on behalf of the society in Ogun State, the Abeokuta branch chairman, Engineer (Dr) Olanrewaju Apampa, commended the state government for its efforts in setting up functional isolation centres across the state; for the continuous public advocacy and sensitisation and for the steps being taken to mitigate the effect of the containment efforts on the citizenry.

He also promised the willingness of the society to give technical assistance to the establishment and maintenance of the isolation centres, including assessment of any broken-down mechanical ventilator for possible repairs.

“We are also in the process of developing a mechanical hand washing device, which we shall be promoting for use in schools and other places as soon as we get over the critical phase of this pandemic,” Apampa said.

Apampa further stated that the Ogun NSE’s initiative is under the guidance, encouragement and active support of the national president of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Babagana Mohammed, who he said is a friend of the state.

The Ogun State deputy governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, while receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, promised that the government would ensure transparent use of all voluntary donations towards the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged other reputable professional bodies to emulate the kind gesture of NSE and follow their example in combating the scourge.

In attendance was the General Secretary, NSE, Engineer Olumayowa Idowu; the Ogun State Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Afolabi Salis and the Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE