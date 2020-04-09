COVID-19: Lagos govt commends Electron Energy for relief donation to curb spread

Lagos State government, on Thursday, lauded Alausa Power Ltd, a subsidiary of Electron Energy Plc, for rendering support to the state government in its collaborative efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state, saying its gesture was worthy of emulation in the fight against the pandemic

The State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Olalere Odusote, said this while acknowledging the receipt of a consignment of food and drinks donated by Alausa Power Limited, describing Electron and others who had donated to the state towards winning the battle against COVID-19 pandemic as compatriots.

The commissioner assured that the donated items would be judiciously used to compliment the welfare package by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led State Executive Council “to ease the discomfort necessitated by the lockdown for the vulnerable and the jobless.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Abdul Hammed Mustapha, also, in his remark, commended the corporation for its “camaraderie and warm donations” towards what he described as a just cause, reiterating that the state government would intensify efforts to ensure that the vulnerable and the less privileged were given necessary support during the restrictions of movement.

“The state government will intensify efforts to ensure that the vulnerable and the less privileged are given necessary support during the restrictions of movement,” he assured.

Speaking on the donation, the Principal/CFO Electron Plc., Mr Deen Solebo, affirmed the readiness of his company to continue to support the state government in its fight against the pandemic, saying the gesture was to boost government’s efforts to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and bring relief to Lagosians whose ability to get food and other essentials were restrained due to the lockdown.

He, however, urged residents to continue to observe the rules on social distancing and hygiene as well as observe restriction on movement as announced by the Federal Government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE