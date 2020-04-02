COVID-19: NYCN makes case for youths in FG’s palliatives

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has appealed to the Federal Government to include its members in the palliative measures as they are one of the major groups hit by the tactical shutdown of the economy.

The Council noted that as Nigerians continue to feel the impact of the sit at home order, the Federal Government should include the youths who were never captured amongst the poorest of the poor.

The NYCN in a statement signed by its President, Solomon Adodo, and made available to newsmen also commended the Federal Government for its efforts initiated for the containment of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease and the initiative to reach out to poor households amongst other worthy emergency measures to ease the adverse effects the COVID-19 pandemic might have on our dear nation.

Adodo said even though some of the youth had means of survival but the lockdown has impacted on them on account of the fact that their means of survival is mostly on subsistence day to day basis.

The statement which called on youths to cooperate with the government at all levels and comply with constituted authority in our collective national interest further suggested ways of integrating the youths.

“It has become of critical importance that we alert Mr President that the Nigerian youths are the most hard hit by the stay at home directive which triggered a tactical shutdown of the economy.

“These youths were never captured amongst the poorest of the poor on account of the fact that they had means of eking a living for themselves howbeit on a subsistence day to day basis. This is no longer feasible and their lives are now in dire danger.

“This pressed situation might throw up unforeseen vicissitudes of grave implications if nothing is done to avert same. We, therefore, use this medium to make the following urgent demands to Mr President that:

“The Minister of Youth and Sports should be included in the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to enable him coordinate outreach to youths in terms of awareness and welfare.

“There should be an immediate and direct release of relief materials and funds to all the 37 State Chapter Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria for onward distribution to the Nigerian youths.

“Nigerian youths should be fully and properly integrated into the activities of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for faster and efficient results.

“May we reiterate that Nigerian youths are already dying slowly under the biting pangs of hunger and this must be stopped through proper concerted efforts,” the statement noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE