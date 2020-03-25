COVID-19: NSCDC deploys 250 officers for emergency response in Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in its effort, to contribute its quota towards preventing the spread of COVID-19, has deployed 250 officers on response to coronavirus emergency.

According to a statement by it’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi and made available on Wednesday to Nigerian Tribune, the command said the personnel were also deployed to ensure enforcement of social restriction in the state.

We, therefore, advised members of the public to always imbibe the good culture of personal hygiene and the social distance strategy so as to collectively curb and mitigate the spread of the scourge,” Abdullahi stated.

His added that, “the deployment of the officers was in compliance with the directives from the national headquarters of the NSCDC as part of the efforts to checkmate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.”

He disclosed that the deployment was part of efforts to checkmate the spread of the raging coronavirus.

Abdullahi stated that “the trained operatives drawn from crisis management department, divisional offices and three area commands will be on surveillance duty, enforcement of social restriction and response to coronavirus emergency.

He further disclosed that, “the operatives are to be on duty 24 hours daily and will work in collaboration with officials of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC), health practitioners, Kano State Taskforce against the spread of COVID-19 as well as the sister security agencies.

