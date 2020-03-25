COVID-19: Dana Airlines suspends flights operations

Dana Airlines has announced the suspension of all its scheduled flight operations for 14 days, effective from midnight of March 25.

Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Media and Communications Manager of the airlines, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ezenwa said that the suspension was in response to the recent developments on COVID-19, and the need to support the efforts of the government to stem the further spread of the pandemic.

He said that recently, there has been a huge decline in the passengers’ figure as a result of the COVID-19 and considering the need to avoid piling unnecessary costs at this difficult time.

“We have to take this huge decision in the interest of the industry, staff, customers and our nation.

“We apologise and regret any inconvenience this decision may cause customers on the affected flights.

“We wish to reassure our guests that we will be available on all our channels to ensure seamless updates and communication,” Ezenwa said.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

VIDEO: Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, has tested positive for coronavirus. This is according to a release by the Bauchi State government, signed by Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mukhtar Gididado. The statement made public on Tuesday contained that, “this is to inform the general public that the result of the six… See the video

Lagos Markets To Shut Down On Friday

Lagos markets, offices, showrooms, and warehouses operating under the umbrella of Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, will shut down, on Friday, over the raging coronavirus epidemic. In a statement issued this morning and signed by Comrade Christopher Okpala and Comrade… Read full story