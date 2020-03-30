COVID-19: NIWA donates N10 million naira to NCDC, Lagos govt

Worried about the ravaging impact of the pandemic known as coronavirus in our nation, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), as part of her corporate social responsibilities has donated the sum ten million naira to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lagos State Government.

This was contained in a press statement issued, on Monday, by the Group Manager of Corporate Affairs NIWA, Mr Tayo Fadile.

The statement added that five million naira for NCDC and another five million naira for Lagos State government stressing that this will help the government fight the killer virus with more vigour and determination.

The Management also urged all Nigerians to obey government directives on COVID-19, as the only way to restore sanity and ensure the safety and well-being of everybody in the country.

Meanwhile, the MD of NIWA has directed that NIWA’s infrastructures i.e Ferry terminals, Dockyards, River ports, Jetties, Water Crafts, Barges and Tug boats nationwide should be sanitized and the highest level of hygiene maintained.

