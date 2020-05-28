COVID-19: Nigeria records 182 new cases, total rises to 8,915

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, announced that the country has recorded 182 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 8,915.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Thursday night.

“On the 28th of May 2020, 182 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 8915 cases have been confirmed, 2592 cases have been discharged and 259 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 182 new cases are reported from 16 states; Lagos-111, FCT-16, Akwa Ibom-10, Oyo-8, Kaduna-6, Delta-6, Rivers-5, Ogun-4, Ebonyi-4, Kano-3, Plateau-2, Gombe-2, Kebbi-1, Kwara-2, Bauchi-1, Borno-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 4,123 3,331 745 47 Kano 939 759 139 41 FCT 535 363 158 14 Katsina 358 293 51 14 Oyo 260 166 88 6 Borno 258 73 160 25 Ogun 246 109 128 9 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Edo 240 158 69 13 Bauchi 234 22 205 7 Kaduna 221 77 138 6 Rivers 176 121 43 12 Gombe 154 32 119 3 Sokoto 116 9 93 14 Plateau 99 50 47 2 Kwara 87 49 37 1 Zamfara 76 5 66 5 Nasarawa 62 42 18 2 Delta 57 36 14 7 Yobe 47 32 8 7 Akwa Ibom 45 29 14 2 Osun 44 5 35 4 Ebonyi 40 32 8 0 Adamawa 38 15 20 3 Imo 34 27 7 0 Kebbi 33 0 29 4 Niger 30 20 9 1 Ondo 24 3 19 2 Ekiti 20 2 16 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Enugu 18 10 8 0 Bayelsa 12 5 6 1 Anambra 11 7 3 1 Abia 10 7 3 0 Benue 7 6 1 0 Kogi 2 2 0 0

