COVID-19: NEDC donates three ambulances, foodstuff to Adamawa govt

North-East Development Commission (NEDC), has donated three ambulances and foodstuff to Adamawa government to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the materials to the state government, representative of the Managing Director of the Commission, Mr Mike Tarfa said the items are meant to assist the government to mitigate some of the challenges brought by COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Mr Tarfa said the ambulances will go a long way to facilitate the conveyance of patients, adding that the ambulances are fitted with modern gadgets for effective delivery.

He explained that the other commodities which include rice, spaghetti, tomato paste and other edibles are made to cushion the effect of the hardship occasioned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the materials, the deputy governor, Crowther Seth who thanked the commission for the kind gesture, pledging to judiciously use the items for the benefit of the Adamawa people.

The highlight of the event was an inspection of the materials by the deputy governor who was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government Bashiru Ahmad.

