COVID-19: NCDC confirms 176 new cases, total now 5,621

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, confirmed 176 new cases of coronavirus across the country. This brings the total number of infections in the country to 5,621.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

It tweeted: “176 new cases of #COVID19; 95-Lagos, 31-Oyo, 11-FCT, 8-Niger, 8-Borno, 6-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Anambra, 2-Edo, 2-Rivers, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 1-Benue, 1-Zamfara.”

The centre disclosed that five more people have died in the last 24 hours.

“On the 16th of May 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 5621 cases have been confirmed, 1472 cases have been discharged and 176 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;