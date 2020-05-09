COVID-19: Most confirmed cases in Plateau were imported ― Govt

As COVID-19 cases in Plateau State increased to 15, the commissioner of health, Dr Lar Ndam has said that most of the confirmed cases were imported from neighbouring states.

The commissioner who disclosed this at a press conference in Jos said no death has been recorded, adding that the state government is doing all that it could to contain the spread of the pandemic. He enjoined citizens of the state to observe all the preventive measures.

Ndam said: “Out of the 150 results received, we got 10 new cases, 6 were contacts traced from the 4th case recorded in the state. A woman and her child who came from Kano and was quarantined here also tested positive.

“Also, an elderly woman who was on self-isolation tested positive, this woman came from Kano. Another man who came from Lagos, was on self-Isolation in the state also tested positive. Most of the cases recorded in the state were imported from other states.”

Dr Ndam said seven of the cases are from Jos North, six from quarantine centres and advised people to respect the restriction order issued by the government to avoid mass community infection.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu said Plateau is currently at the danger of community transmission. He cautioned the people on the need to observe social distancing, washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers.

According to him, violation of the restriction order at the border areas remains the greatest challenge of government.

He added that the government is determined to protect the citizens of Plateau State, adding that contact tracing of freshly infected persons has commenced.

