COVID-19: Masari orders lockdown of Daura as widow, two children of late doctor test positive

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has announced the lockdown of Daura town to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Masari disclosed that it would take effect from seven o’clock on Saturday morning.

Masari was addressing newsmen on the outcome of the samples on people that intereacted with the late doctor, Aliyu Yakubu, who happened to be from Daura.

According to the governor, out of the 23 samples sent to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, three tested positive to Covid-19 and they are the widow and the doctor’s two children.

Following this development, he said a meeting held with security agencies, emergency response committee under the leadership of the deputy governor and other stakeholders deliberated on the steps to be taken to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He said they all agreed that there should be lockdown in Daura.

However, he announced that patent and medicine stores, chemists, grains stores and groceries stores will remain open during the lockdown

He said security agencies had been mandated to ensure lockdown of Daura, adding that in future, local governments where such cases of Covid-19 is recorded will witness similar lockdown.