COVID-19: Three patients at Ibadan isolation centre test negative, discharged

Three confirmed COVID-19 patients in Oyo State isolation centre have been discharged after their second test results proved negative.

The state’s COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Seyi Makinde, announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, this brings the number of discharged cases in the state to five.

There are currently six active cases in the state.

“All previously announced measures to prevent, contain and control the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State remain in place.

“These include the dusk to dawn curfew (7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.) and no gatherings of more than 10 people in the state. The closure of all markets, except those selling perishable food items, is still in place.

“Also, inter-state transportation into and out of the state remains suspended except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products,” the task force said.

The Task Force implored residents to adhere to its directives by washing their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly.

It also urged the general public to continue maintaining social distancing as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus across the state.