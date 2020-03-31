COVID-19: Lagos postpones 2020 workers’ promotional exam

The Lagos State government has postponed its promotional exam for all categories of workers in its employ indefinitely.

The exam known as Public Service Examination had earlier been fixed for between Tuesday, April 7th, and Tuesday, April 14th.

The Director of State’s Examinations Board, Supo Gbadegesin, who announced the postponement in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said the postponement was because of the suspension of government normal activities and programmes following the outbreak and spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said a new date would be announced but after normalcy had returned and approval given by appropriate authorities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves Decline By $182.17m In 7 Days

This week, Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange (FX) reserves remained under pressure, declining by $182.17 million when compared to what it was a week ago (WTD) to $35.71 billion as of March 24, 2020… Read full story

PHOTOS: Lady Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Discharged, Narrates Her Experience At Lagos Isolation Centre

A lady who tested positive for coronavirus has narrated her experience inside the isolation centre in Lagos after she was discharged and was given a clean bill of health on Monday, March 30. The lady, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, who wrote of her experience on her twitter handle, @AyodejiOsowobi, said she contracted… Read full story

COVID-19: Buhari Appoints Osinbajo As Chairman, Economic Sustainability Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has set up an Economic Sustainability Committee with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as chairman. He has also okayed financial services providers to operate during the restriction on movements and activities that he imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States to curtail the spread of coronavirus… Read full story

COVID-19: Governor Makinde Tests Positive, Explains How He Got Infected •Says I remain in self-isolation •Oyo State releases index case after treatment

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde on Monday confirmed he has tested positive to the rampaging coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19. The governor who tweeted via his personal handle @seyiamakinde on Monday, said that he was asymptomatic and would remain in isolation... Read full story