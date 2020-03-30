COVID-19: Group provides sanitizers, face masks, others in Ibadan

As part of efforts to combat the ongoing global challenge, a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Nigeria, the Blue Baby Support Initiatives(BBSi), have provided basic amenities to residents of Agbowo, UI, Ibadan, Oyo State to curb the spread of COVID-19 popularly known as Corona Virus.

The group co-ordinator in Ibadan, Adeleke John led the team to campaign against the spread of COVID-19 and to distribute sanitizers, face masks and other related kits as part of their efforts geared towards combating the fast-rising virus.

Speaking during the process, he said: “in the spirit of humanitarianism, we firmly resolved to do this in order to compliment the efforts of governments at all strata as we know that all hands must be on deck to curtail the pandemic and we will not relent until we jointly see the end of COVID-19 in Nigeria and world at large”.

While rounding up the activities, BBSi lauded the efforts of government at all strata, other NGOs at the front burner of the struggles against COVID-19 and commended the masses for obeying the socially distant and personal hygiene directives from government and health professionals.

The group said its “hope to do this weekly for the time being and we request for support from kind Nigerians to help us”

Before now, the group has always been at front lines of various humanitarian services to the citizenry, ranging from donation of food items to the people in need, free surgical treatments for the sick, aids for children, supports for adults, welfare packages for widows and empowerments for the less privileged.

As at the time of filing this report, Nigeria has a total number of 97 confirmed cases.

While two persons have been discharged, one has been declared dead.

Many state governments have ordered total lockdown to avoid spread of the virus.

