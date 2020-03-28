COVID-19: Gombe govt to pay old minimum wage, reviews appointees’ salaries

To civil servants in Gombe State, the Coronavirus pandemic came as a bad omen, not because of its dreaded nature but it has caused the state government to a have a temporary rethink on the new N30,000 minimum wage as it has reverted to the old minimum wage salary structure in the main time.

The announcement of the decision was made public by the Deputy Governor who is also Chairman of the N30,000 minimum wage implementation committee, Dr Manassah Jatau, saying that decision was informed by the recessionary effect of coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Manassah Jatau who addressed Journalists on Saturday in Gombe said that the suspension of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment which was slated for implementation this March has been put on hold as the committee is working on downward review of salaries of all political appointees and permanent secretaries in the state.

He explained that, “The Ministry of Finance is to review the 2020 budget in order to reflect the reduction in the price of oil in the international market and subsequent adoption of $30 per barrel benchmark by the federal government,”

The Deputy Governor however assured that the government has embarked on austerity measures to reduce wastage and create savings for the execution of necessary developmental projects and programs beneficial to the people.

He also assured that the State Board of Internal Revenue Service will be strengthened to perform better and reduce the state’s dependence on Federal allocation.

While adding his voice to the new development, Gombe state Chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), Adamu Musa, called for calm among all categories of the state workers assuring them that the suspension of the new minimum wage, which is already a law in the country, is going to be temporary and would revert back as soon as state finances improved.

Adamu Musa, who is also member of the committee said that: “I want the civil servants in Gombe State to remain calm because the state has suddenly found itself in a quagmire because, as at the last federation account, Gombe State Government lost N800 million from its allocation due to the dwindling price of oil in the international market.”

The labour leader added, “So, I enjoin the civil servants to remain calm, we are on ground and would be watching the situation. This suspension is a temporary thing; as soon as the situation improves, the wage payment will recommence and any arrears will equally be paid”.

