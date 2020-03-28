COVID-19: Give me Enugu stadium to end virus, cleric tells Ugwuanyi

A Nigerian cleric has vowed to end the coronavirus pandemic if world leaders and in particular the Nigerian government should prevail on the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, to give out the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu for the great healing of all nations.

High priest Olisedebelum Onuoha, also known as John the Baptist of The End of All Ministries (Jehovah World Ministerial Outreach), said the Almighty God is set to end the virus all over the world on April 26, 2020 at the stadium the venue chosen by Him, as his entry point to the world.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Delta State on Saturday, the Enugu based cleric said he should be stoned to death if his prediction goes contrary, adding that “The gathering of worshippers which could be less than 50 at the stadium is not to preach and go, but God Jehovah is coming physically the same way he entered Egypt in the time of Moses, so he will come into the world in 2020.”

According to him, another deadlier virus will soon hit the world, stressing that COVID-19 was a warning that mankind should fully repent and turn to the Creator.

This, the high priest said, was imperative following man’s indulgence in sins such as “wickedness, man becoming pregnant, man marrying man, man saying that pig is sweeter than woman, wicked inventions, rituals, and man saying there is no God and eating things forbidden by God among other abominations” which he noted have been accepted as a way of life, thereby undermining the powers of God.

He narrated series of appeals he made to the governor of Enugu State since 2018 to release the Enugu stadium to address different issues plaguing the nation but to no avail, urging Governor Ugwuanyi to approve the stadium for the rally where the miraculous will happen.

