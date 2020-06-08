COVID-19: FG hands over COVID-19 palliatives to Nasarawa State

The Minister of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq on Monday handed over COVID-19 palliatives to Nasarawa State government as part of ongoing efforts aimed at cushioning the effects of the pandemic in the state.

The Minister handed over the letter stating the items given to the state through the Director Legal Service of the Ministry, Laurat Ajima Elayo, at the Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The items which were earlier delivered to the state from one of the warehouses where the palliative items were stored include; 1,800 bags (50kg) rice, 2,500 cartons of tomato paste, and 600 kegs (25 litres) of vegetable oil.

While noting that the Minister was unable to personally handover the relief materials to the Nasarawa State Government due to other pressing official engagements, the director urged the state to ensure that the palliative gets to the targeted persons so as to reduce the stress occasioned by the lockdown.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule acknowledged receipt of the items at the Nasarawa State Government House in Lafia.

He disclosed that the items had since been distributed to the poorest of the poor in the state immediately they arrived.

The governor also appreciated the Federal Government and the ministry for their kind gesture and further stated that the items came handy at a time there was a dire need to assist the state.

