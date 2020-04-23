COVID-19: Emirate plane ready to airlift Nigerians abroad, we are only waiting for clearance, says Foreign Affairs Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the Emirate Airline is putting its plane at the disposal of the Federal Government in Dubai and the country is just waiting for clearance and approval.

He said this on Thursday at the media briefing by the Presidential Task Force set up to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to him, “we are getting over the most difficult part and within two weeks hopefully, we should start the process but again, the capacity that we can bring back at any given time are limited.

“But there is a development. The Emirate is putting its plane at our disposal in Dubai and we are just looking for clearance and approval.”

He also said despite the multiple assistance from China, Nigeria would not compromise its stand on racial discrimination against its citizens and nationals of other African nations resident in the Asian country.

Responding to questions from newsmen on Thursday, the minister said Nigeria would not relent in asking the Asian giant to mend its ways in which Nigerians and nationals from other African countries were being treated particularly in Guangzhou.

He said Nigeria was deeply wounded by what has happened to its citizens and other African nationals in China and as the largest country in the continent, it was ready to defend the interest of the race.

He said: “With respect to medical assistance being provided by China, especially in the context of their cases of discrimination and racism that has been taking place in their country, we have been engaging with the Chinese government at various levels. At the level of our Consulate in Guangzhou which is where these cases of discrimination and racism have been taking place and also at the federal level in Beijing with our ambassador.

“Now, we have made it clear with the Chinese government that under no circumstance will we accept racial discrimination against Nigerians and Africans or blacks in China. That is a red line for us.

“They have in turn told us that there is no case of that but we have seen on videos, we have received reports and we have told them it is unacceptable and we are also engaging with other African countries to decide and work together on positive steps and measure that we would take because of this situation.”

“But really, we are deeply wounded by what has happened to Nigerians and other African nationals in China. It is something we never expected and we would pursue it to its final conclusion, we won’t make any compromises in doing so.

Ambassador Onyeama however dismissed allegation that Nigerians anxious to be evacuated from the United Kingdom were being asked to pay a certain sum of money for COVID-19 test just as he defended the delay in the evacuation process.

“The question of somebody in the United Kingdom who paid three hundred and fifty pounds four weeks ago, with the hope of being evacuated from UK. First of all, when we made the announcement, that we were trying to access how many Nigerians were in various countries and would like to come home, we pointed out that all communications should be directed to the High Commission and at no time did the High Commission make it known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Nigerians should take test.

“So, where the three hundred and fifty pounds came from, I really don’t know but certainly not from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or from our various embassies and High Commission.”