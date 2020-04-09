COVID-19: DisCos agree on two months free electricity for Nigerians

In view of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have agreed to provide two-month free electricity supply to Nigerians.

The Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila had, days ago, disclosed that the lower chamber was considering a stimulus bill that would allow Nigerians to enjoy free electricity supply for two months.

He said the bill is aimed at mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians and local businesses.

ALSO READ: OYSAA boss donates food items to Ogbomoso residents

In support of the move, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors(ANED), in a statement issued and signed by its Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Mr Sunday Oduntan, said the 11 DisCos threw their weight behind the proposal even as they expressed commitment to ensuring efficient supply during the period.

“In fulfilment of our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19,” the statement read.

While aligning with the palliative measures by the Federal Government(FG), it said details of the implementation would be made public.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter,” the body added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE