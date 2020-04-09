OYSAA boss donates food items to Ogbomoso residents

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Adibi, has donated food items to residents of Ogbomoso North Local Government, to cushion the effect of Coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that the donation is his personal contribution with support from friends from within and outside Oyo State.

Adibi, who is a former Chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government while speaking with journalists shortly after the food items were delivered for onward sharing to those who are worst hit by the economic hardship brought by the pandemic said it became imperative at this point in time to help those who are feeling the negative impact of the pandemic.

“We understand what the people are passing through. We are looking at a way of cushioning the effect of COVID-19 pandemic which has forced so many people to stay at home.

“Majority of our people are those whose means of daily survival depends on going out every day. But because of the restriction of movement, their sources of income have been impaired.

“The motive behind this gesture aside alleviating the suffering of the people is the fact that the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, is a friend of the masses and always interested in what makes the people comfortable at all time. This is a way of complementing his efforts at this crucial time.”

Adibi, who is also a former House of Representatives member and Chairman of the Oyo State Sports Council Board, hinted that the distribution of the relief items were distributed irrespective of party affiliation.

He, however, advised the people to always embrace safety precautions as advised by the government and health professionals. “I want to urge our people to adhere to social distancing, maintain good hygiene at this point in time by washing their hands regularly with soap and apply hand sanitiser.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE