COVID-19: Cooperate with govts on crossover night service, CAN charges churches

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Dr Samson Ayokunle, has urged churches in the country to follow strictly the COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by the relevant state government authorities as they prepare for the crossover night service.

CAN in a statement signed by its President said it understands the unfortunate state COVID19 infection has put everybody world over which caused some state governments to place a total ban on crossover night service.

“We are not happy that we would not be able to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with our brothers and sisters.

“We, however, urge you all to abide by the directives of each state government on this so as to prevent the spread of the infection. There is no sacrifice that is too much in order to put an end to the pandemic once and for all. One thing that is certain is that the end of COVID-19 is here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advises that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God. In those states, services should be closed about 10:30 pm or at most 11:00 pm to enable worshippers to return home on time.

“It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name.

“We appeal to all state governments to be relating with the leadership of CAN under their watches for understanding and support on their directives. We are partners in progress and development of the country.

“We also call on local government authorities to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in our markets and in the transport sector,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE