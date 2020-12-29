COVID-19: Edo govt tasks residents on protection of senior citizens

Worried by the recent upsurge in cases of coronavirus, Edo State Government has urged residents to adequately protect elderly persons who are most vulnerable to the disease.

In a statement in Benin, on Tuesday, by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, he explained that with the resurgence of the deadly disease, the government has not relaxed as it is putting adequate measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in every part of the state.

Ogie, however, advised people to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus in order to protect senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to the effect of the global pandemic.

He said: “As part of the response to the second wave of COVID-19, the Edo State Government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, 4 molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

“We are also intensifying public awareness on the need for residents to take personal responsibility in staying safe to protect the elderly in our state,” he said.

The scribe added: “As we go about our daily activities, let us observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.”

He added that anybody with symptoms of COVID-19 should promptly contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19: Edo govt tasks residents on protection of senior citizens

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

COVID-19: Edo govt tasks residents on protection of senior citizens