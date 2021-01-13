COVID-19: Container terminal operator to bar truckers from facilities

The management of Jakys container terminal in Lagos, on Wednesday, vowed to enforce the use of face mask among truck drivers before they would be allowed into any of its facilities. This is even as the firm said that those coming to do business in the terminal must adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines or be barred from entry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jakys container terminal, Sir Henry Muogho, said truck drivers and visitors to the terminal without face mask would not be allowed access into the facility.

Speaking, on Wednesday, on efforts put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 among workers, Muogho said designated areas for the washing of hands and sanitisers have been made available by the terminal management.

According to the container terminal Chief Executive Officer, “The management of Jakys container terminal is taking proactive steps to curtail the spread of coronavirus. As the country experiences a steady increase in the number of confirmed cases, steps are being taken to adequately respond to the pandemic.”

He said President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2020 when the pandemic broke out for the first time, issued a directive to NPA stipulating that cargo vessels which have been at sea for more than 14 days are to be allowed to dock in Nigerian ports after the crew have been tested and confirmed disease-free by port health officers.

He added that in the same vein, stakeholders believe that, even if the Federal Government is considering lockdown as part of measures to check the spread of the pandemic, port activities would continue.

“It is in this regard that Jakys terminal is preparing ahead of time to ensure those who access its facilities respect all guidelines relating to COVID-19,” he explained.

Sir Muogho further revealed that it is clear that efforts of the Federal Government have been geared towards keeping port operations running while observing the necessary safety precautions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE