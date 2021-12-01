THE Federal Government on Wednesday commenced enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate with security agencies preventing unvaccinated civil servants from entering their offices at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Officers of the Nigerian Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) were deployed to enforce compliance at the Head of Civil Service of Federation Wing of the Federal Secretariat.

The workers and general public who failed to provide proof of vaccination or negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) at the entrance gate to the Head of Service building were turned back with many of civil servants accusing the Government of discriminatory enforcement of compulsory vaccination.

Ahead of the directive by the Federal Government that officers in the public service on Grade Level 12 and below to resume duties on Wednesday, 19 December 2021, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 had insisted that civil servants without proof of vaccination and negative PCR tests would not be allowed to access government buildings from December 1, 2021.

Details later …

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… COVID-19 compulsory vaccination: Security agencies bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices COVID-19 compulsory vaccination: Security agencies bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices COVID-19 compulsory vaccination: Security agencies bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices COVID-19 compulsory vaccination: Security agencies bar unvaccinated civil servants from offices.