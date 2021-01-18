COVID-19: CAN releases fresh guidelines for churches

Following the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announcement of the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has released another set of guidelines for Christian gathering.

CAN in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Barr Joseph Daramola, said “We appeal to all our churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols

The guidelines according to CAN are that “there should be no entry without facemasks. All worshippers including the worship leaders must wear face masks. There should be no exceptional cases.

“People who are sick or too old should stay at home. There should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church.

“Ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners

“Handwashing facilities and hand sanitisers should be provided at the point of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

Others are “attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi-purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other

“There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged.

“Sanitisers should be made available in all the restrooms.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use.

“Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

“Ensure separate entry and exit points in every church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points.

“Every church should make use of medical personnel to assist.

“We should be praying for the end of the pandemic in all our worship centres and very soon, it will become history in Jesus name.”

