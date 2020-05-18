The Presidency on Monday announced that contrary to media reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has no plan to make a nationwide broadcast today, Monday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed on his twitter handle that there is no plan for the president to make a nationwide broadcast on the coronavirus pandemic today.

He said rather, the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic will hold its usual daily briefing and update Nigerians about the situation of things.

According to him: “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”

