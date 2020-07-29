COVID-19: Bauchi govt bans social activities during sallah celebrations 

Bauchi State Task Force Committee on COVID-19and Lassa Fever has banned any form of social gathering during the celebrations of the forthcoming Eid-El Kabir.

Chairman of the Committee, Sen Baba Tela announced this while briefing journalists after an emergency meeting of the Committee held at the Government House, Bauchi.

The Chairman, who is the state deputy governor said that banning social activities during the celebrations became necessary as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 among the people.

To this end, Senator Baba Tela called on citizens of the state to ensure total compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols on maintaining social and physical distancing, avoidance of mass gatherings and the use of face masks.

He said that “As we approach Eid-El Kabir, we must ensure that it was conducted in line with COVID-19 protocols, and with this, we decided to ban all social gatherings during the celebrations.

On the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the state has continued to record successes especially in reducing the sufferings of the confirmed patients.

He added that already the state government concluded arrangements to scale up the community active case searching to all the Local Government Areas of the state.

The deputy governor also said that “With your collective support, we will soon defeat this disease out of Bauchi State and return to our normal businesses. I also call on traditional and religious leaders to support the community testing so that the state can be declared COVID-19 free.”

Baba Tela also used the medium to appreciate the efforts of all frontline health workers, traditional and religious leaders, security agencies and the media for their commitment towards the eradication of COVID-19 pandemic.

