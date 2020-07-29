1,600 persons with disabilities benefit from FG’s special public works programme in Kwara

A total of 1,600 persons living with a disability (PLWD) in 16 Local Government Areas of Kwara State will benefit from three-month Federal Government special public works programme.

Speaking with journalists after an interactive meeting with leaders of the state Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPD) in Ilorin on Tuesday, the State Committee Chairman of the programme, Oluwasegun Oyewo, said that the 1,600 population of the PLWD is 10 per cent of total 16,000 beneficiaries of the programme, with 1,000 beneficiaries each in every local government area of the state.

The state chairman of the programme, who said that beneficiaries should be of 18 and 50 years of age, added that literates should also form 20 per cent of the beneficiaries who shall be record programmers while 30 per cent of the recruits would be women.

He also said that beneficiaries do not necessarily have to be indigenes of the state, but residents, adding that works expected of beneficiaries do not require any special skills.

Oyewo, who said that the programme would run between October and December, added that beneficiaries would be given N20,000 per month.

He said that the beneficiaries, who should be poorest of the poor in each of the local government areas of the state, would be made to clear drainages, monitor or repair government buildings etc.

Also speaking, the representative of the Emir of Ilorin in the committee, Mallam Agboola Gambari, said that the monarch recognises the contribution of PLWD in the state and associated with the programme.

He said that the PLWD would be carried along throughout the duration of the work to ensure effectiveness.

The chairman of the state JONAPD in the state, Mr Yusuf Bashiru, expressed appreciation to President Mohammadu Buhari for counting them worthy of the opportunity to contribute to the development of the country, promised that they would not abuse it.

Bashiru, who said that membership of the group is made up of educated and skilled people, said that they have resolved not to beg for a living.

