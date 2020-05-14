Six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Bauchi State, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 31 as at Thursday, 14th May.

The information is contained in the daily update of the pandemic from the Bauchi State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday evening.

The discharged patients based on LGAs distribution for Thursday indicated that Giade has 4, Katagum has 1 as well as Bauchi which also has 1.

The State now has 206 confirmed positive cases out of which 172 are active while the number of death remains 3.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Government has reaffirmed that the order for the suspension of Jumaat prayers and Sunday service as well as other social gatherings imposed on the state to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is still in force until further notice.

The reaffirmation was made by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state Governor, Comrade Muktar Gidado, while briefing Government House Correspondents in his office on Thursday.

The governor’s media aide reiterated that the suspension of Tarawihi and Tahajjud prayers, as well as Ittigaf in this Holy month of Ramadan, is also still restricted saying that already, Governor Bala Mohammed has apologised for all the inconveniences the order may cause to the people of the state.

Mukhtar Gidado said: “I want to inform the general public that the order by the state government particularly on the conduct of Ramadan Tafsir and other ibadat, observance of Jumaat prayer and Sunday service is still in force.

“As you are aware, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has pleaded with the people of the state as all the steps taken are to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. In my capacity as Senior Special Assistant on Media to the governor, I reiterated this order, people should adhere to the order imposed by the government.”

Mukhtar Gidado, therefore, stressed the need for citizens of the state to join hands with the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in its efforts to tackle and curb the spread of the virus by adhering strictly to the order imposed.

