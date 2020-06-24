COVID-19: Bauchi discharges 46, records 15 new cases  

Out of the total number of COVID-19 patients in Bauchi, 46 have been discharged from the hospitals after their sample tests returned negative while 15 new cases have reported out of the 70 samples tested.

Information obtained from Bauchi COVID-19 situation report indicated that currently, the number of positive cases stands at 101 as of Tuesday, 23th June 2020.

The state also maintained its 2.3% representing the entire case-fatality rate with 11 being the total number of lives lost due to the COVID-19.

The information further contained that, “Until scientists find a certified drug for COVID-19, let us all take responsibility by avoiding large gatherings to reduce the risk of becoming infected. Many people died of COVID-19 and while some of us will continue to live in denial”.

As of Tuesday, the total discharged persons so far in the state stands at 370 while the total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 481 out of which 11 have died.

