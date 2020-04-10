The Anglican Diocese of Lagos has donated food items and medical supplies to the less privileged families in the state as a palliative measure to cushion the effect of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bishop Humphrey Olumakaiye, who was represented by Ven Segun Ladeinde, made the donations at the Seminary Ground in Marina, Lagos.

Olumakaiye, who commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his doggedness in the fight against COVID-19, said that it is to complement what the Lagos State Government was doing to fight the pandemic.

“We commend and appreciate the great work you have been doing, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“A great leader is known during time of crisis, you have demonstrated an uncommon leadership trait.

“We deem it necessary, as a Diocese, to lend our own support to the laudable efforts of the government to cushion the unsettling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic among many families in Lagos State.

“Apart from the N5 million already paid by our Province into the designated account provided by the government, we are donating food items directly to the weak and the vulnerable in the state,” he said.

The Bishop explained that the donated food items and medical supplies were to support the state in the fight against this pandemic.

“Five hundred bags of rice, ‘garri’, sugar, noodles, beverages, sanitizers and other medical kits will be presented to identified vulnerable and weak families.

“We want to assure you that we are not just supporting you physically, our prayers are assured and we know that we will overcome this challenge soonest.

“We also pray that God will continue to give our leaders sound health and wisdom as they lead the state in Jesus name. We are always proud of you,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE