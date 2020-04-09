COVID-19: Pay your electricity bills, AEDC tells customers

Amidst controversy trailing the proposed two months free electricity supply for all Nigerians as a palliative to mitigate the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Companies (AEDC) has told customers to continue to pay their electricity bills.

It said it is yet to receive decisions on the development hence, the need for customers to continue in the fulfilment of their responsibilities.

In a statement issued by the General Manager, Communication, Mr Oyebode Fadipe, the AEDC said: “When the decision is made, customers will be informed accordingly including the modalities for implementing the decision.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the ANED on the issue of 2 months free use of electricity by electricity customers. As one of the DisCos, we welcome the different proposed policy instruments including that of the leadership of the National Assembly aimed at providing palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“It is, however, important for our customers to know that at the moment, no decision about it has been communicated to us. We, therefore, urge customers to continue to support the operations of the DisCos by paying their electricity bill.

“While we are waiting for the final decision and the release of the modalities, we once again appeal to our beloved customers to continue to pay their bills as this is the only way the sector can receive money to procure spares and sustain service,” the statement read.

