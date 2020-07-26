COVID-19: Anambra to distribute 1,000 infrared thermometers to schools ahead of reopening

Prof. Kate Omenugha, Anambra Commissioner for Education says preparations are in top gear for the possible reopening of schools in the state soon.

Omenugha told newsmen in Awka on Sunday that the state Executive Council had approved the procurement and distribution of 1,000 infrared thermometers to public primary and secondary schools in the state.

She explained that schools in the state got the equipment during the Ebola scourge in 2014.

She said that the new 1, 000 thermometers were replacement in schools where a recent inventory had shown that theirs were no longer functional.

According to her, this is part of efforts to ensure that the schools meet the minimum coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols.

Omenugha added that other items including buckets and handwashing soap would be provided by the schools themselves.

She said the ministry had directed that all schools in the state should set up a task force team and send out ‘Resumption Readiness Forms’, to the schools that would assess the level of readiness in line with all the safety measures.

She added that this included sanitation of the environment and spacing students in their schools.

The commissioner said that so far, 912 of such forms had been filled and returned, while over 95 per cent representing over 866 of the schools that filled the forms had indicated their readiness.

She said that there were not less than 3, 000 public and private secondary and primary schools in the state, each of which must be ready before resumption.

“Exco has approved that we reopen for Junior Secondary School Examination (JSSE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for a date that will be announced after the ongoing stakeholders’ meeting. So we are ensuring that necessary measures are in place.

“After the submission of the forms, we will go for validation before we reopen the schools.

“Meanwhile, we are going on with teachings through our ‘Teaching-on-Air programme’, a radio programme designed for all classes from primary to secondary schools,” she said.

Omenugha said that the state was not leaving anything to chance, especially with regards to the 2020 WASSCE and the JSSE.

She noted that the state Executive Council had also approved that the state reopened for the examination classes in phases, saying that the electronic circular was to find out how the schools had complied with the protocols.

The commissioner further said that the new normal in the ensuing post-education sector demanded that the modern-day teacher was compliant with information technology.

Omenugha said that antiquated teachers might not participate in the new era.

She also stated that the forthcoming e-conference and e-teaching training for teachers in the state were to sensitise and equip them with the requisite skills for the post-COVID-19 education era.

Omenugha said her ministry was working closely with the Ministry of Health, which is part of the development of Education Health Policy on COVID-19 and also crucial to the training of school infirmarians or taskforce leaders.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story