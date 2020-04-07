COVID-19: Anambra govt begins food distribution to the elderly

The Anambra State Government has commenced the distribution of food to the elderly in the 179 communities to cushion the harsh impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that in the first phase, 15 communities across the three senatorial zones will take delivery of 200 bags of rice, five bags of salt and eight cartons of tin tomatoes each.

Distributing the items on Tuesday at Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area, the state Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Greg Obi explained that the state government had mapped out modalities in accordance with Governor’s directives to ensure transparency.

According to him, the distribution will be done in every community in the presence of Project Monitoring and Management Office (PMMO) team, the House Member representing the area, presidents-generals, women leaders and other personalities designated for the purpose.

“It will be distributed from the elders in the community to the least that will complete the number to 200.

“This is one of the packages initiated by Governor Willie Obiano to cushion the effects of the sit-at-home policy.

“Already, all the presidents-generals presented their lists and we have them at hand,” Obi said.

Obi urged the public to maintain social distancing and observe every necessary measure directed by the government geared towards fighting the deadly Coronavirus.

Also speaking, the Director-General of PMMO, Mr Obumneme Akuyili assured the people of high level of transparency and proper accountability in the distribution.

The President-General, Anambra State Association of Town Unions, (ASATU), Mr Alex Onukwue expressed delighted over the gesture, saying the item would go a long way in solving the effects of the present situation.

While praying for God’s intervention in the world, Onunkwe promised to maintain transparency and efficiency in the distribution of the items.

