COVID-19: Anambra governor lifts lockdown on churches, relaxes movement

By Michael Ovat-Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has relaxed the lockdown in the state to allow churches hold services.

The governor, who made this known on Saturday evening during a broadcast, disclosed that worshippers must wear face masks and enforce all guidelines during worship, including hand washing, application of hand sanitizers and others.

The governor also announced that movements around the state have been relaxed, saying however that all boundaries in the state remain closed.

According to him, all food and drug markets in the state are to open with immediate effect. He noted further that he will meet with market leaders on Monday, April 27, for further discussion.

He also announced that information about when to re-open the schools as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to their offices will be made public soon.

