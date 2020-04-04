COVID-19: Air Force installs modern handwashing facilities at Bauchi govt house

As part of its contribution to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 infection, Nigeria Air Force, Special Operations Command, Bauchi on Saturday installed modern hand washing facilities at the Government House, Bauchi.

Air Officer Commanding the Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal C. A Ohwo while handing over the facilities to the state government, said that the gesture was to contribute towards curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The AOC who was Represented by the Commander Base Services Group, Wing Commander MM Muazu, assured of the readiness of the Air Force to work with critical stakeholders to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said, ” Sir, because of the pandemic we found ourselves in COVID-19, the Nigeria Air Force is doing everything possible to see the possibility of reducing the virus in our society”.

The AOC added that ” Today we are presenting these new modern facilities as our contribution to the Bauchi State Government and the nation in general for the eradication of the spread of the disease”.

Air Vice-Marshal C.A Ohwo also said that the Special Operations Command Bauchi considers as important to come with innovations so as to contribute in the fight against COVID-19.

While Responding to the gesture, the Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu who spoke on behalf of the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed observed that the installation of the modern handwashing facilities will go along way in controlling the spreading of infectious coronavirus.

He said that ” Let me use this opportunity on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Government and people of Bauchi State to thank, appreciate and commend Nigeria Air Force for this gesture, this is part of our quest to ensure all of us are protected and safeguarded by the grace of Allah from the COVID-19 scourge”.

Dr Ladan Salihu further said that the gesture has come at a time when people of the state are in need of such facilities and pledged to ensure its effective utilization.

The CoS concluded that “This kind of innovations will be reflected in several areas for thousands of people who will utilize it against infection with the deadly virus.”

