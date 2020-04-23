Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said that 50,000 poor households will receive food items and cash as palliatives to ease the myriad of problems they have been passing through during the ongoing total lockdown imposed in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This was just as the governor disclosed that the state government marked out 300,000 poorest of the poor households in all to benefit from these palliatives.

He made the disclosure on Thursday as he kicked off the distribution of the items in the state beginning with the eight local governments areas that make up the metropolitan Kano State.

“We identified the households according to the wards in the state, we have 484 wards in the state and we have 11,000 polling units. For each polling units, we have taken the four poorest of the poor households for this distribution. It will cover all the state and depending on needs,” he said.

According to him, “the beneficiaries that cut across the 11,000 polling units in the state are to receive a bag of rice, a carton of spaghetti, macaroni, beverage, four litres of oil each and N2,000.”

“We undertook a survey to find out the poorest of the poor families and we earmarked 300,000 families, not individuals and because of the shortage of funds and other logistics, we are starting with 50,000 households across the 44 local government areas,” he said.

The governor, however, warned that he would not tolerate any acts of indiscipline that will hinder the proper distribution of the items to the air marked beneficiaries.

“I assure you, we cannot tolerate any act of indiscipline, pilferage, taking away items, without being provided officially.We are looking to ensure that all those earmarked to get the food items get it. We assure you we will continue this until we cover the 300,000 households,” he stated.

