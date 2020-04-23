COVID-19: Kogi SIP to feed 85,708 pupils’ households

Kogi State government through the office of the National Social Investment Programmes (Kogi-SIP) is to feed 85,708 pupils’ households in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Special Projects and Focal Person of Kogi-SIP, Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi, disclosed this at a meeting he held with local government education secretaries from the 21 LGAs of the state, in Lokoja.

According to the focal person, the new strategy of the HGSFP tagged: “Take-Home Food Rations,” would feed about 85,708 pupils’ households who were currently benefiting from the school feeding programme in Kogi State.

He disclosed that they were partnering with education secretaries in all the 21 LGAs of the state in preparation for the implementation of the new modality of Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP).

According to Onyekehi, the Kogi State Social Investment office has developed a strategy to partner education secretaries, head teachers and Parents Teachers’ Associations (PTAs) for ease of identification of the pupils’ households, as part of palliatives to cushion the effect of coronavirus in the state.

Onyekehi recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier directed that the feeding programme should continue regardless of the closure of public schools in order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic with strict preventive measures.

“The new strategy of feeding programme is termed “Take-Home Food Rations” to 85,708 pupils’ households that are currently benefiting from the school programme as directed by Mr President.

“Kogi State NSIP office is fully ready with preparations on ground for the effective implementation of the programme.

“The ‘Take-Home Food Rations’ to pupils’ households is set to commence very soon,” Onyekehi said.

