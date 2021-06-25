Ban government officials who violate press freedom, electoral reform, stakeholders charge UK, US, Canada

Latest NewsTop News
By Osaretin Osadebamwen | Abuja 
PPAPPPAPSSAN

NIGERIANS who gathered at the Merit House for electoral reform and press freedom summit have called on the United States, United Kingdom and Canada to ban government officials involved in shrinking media space and freedom of expression. 

The panellists at a one-day summit election, ‘Participation and Safety in the Face of the Growing Insecurity’, said efforts by the government to silence the people would be resisted by the media and the public. 

Chairman of the Abuja council of the union, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche and the Malam Buba Galadima who were both panellists at the summit said this in their submissions. Other members of the panel are Dr Hauwa Shekarau and Professor Sam Amadi, who said the election must be civil at its minimum without a police presence to scare people from carrying out their civic responsibility to the state. 

The summit was organised by the coalition of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), a political party, Nigeria Rescue Movement (NRM), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others. 

Ogbeche, while speaking on press freedom to mobilise public participation, said “If they succeed as they are determined to do and they take Twitter away, they will come after Facebook and even WhatsApp, and it becomes dangerous because it will impact on immediacy not physically but because of the internet.” 

Prof Amadi talked about the success of the #EndSARS movement, noting that this happened because of the internet and social media which was used to mobilise young people across different spheres. 

A former spokesman for the presidential campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Malam Buba Galadima, observed that the fear the Nigerian state actors have towards their foreign governments makes the idea of visa ban more effective at this time. 

Another member of the four-man panel, Professor Sam Amadi said the government owed a responsibility to tell the Nigerian public and ensure that the people enjoy freedom of expression.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

JUST IN: Passengers in Lagos stranded as fuel suppliers stop service to BRT buses

Latest News

Pastor Adeboye hosts over 100,000 youths at convention

Latest News

Northern governors not oppose to power shift, only reject ‘must ‘used by…

Latest News

Declare bandits as terrorists, Senate tells Buhari

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More