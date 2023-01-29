Court slates January 30 for judgment in suit seeking Buhari’s removal from office

A Federal High Court in Abuja to deliver judgment on January 30 in a suit seeking the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office because of alleged illegalities in the 2019 presidential election.

The judgment billed to be delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo will also resolve a request seeking to stop the conduct of the 2023 Presidential election.

It was gathered that a notice for the delivery of the judgment was served on the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation for President Buhari.

A Presidential candidate in the 2019 election on the platform of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, filed legal action against Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wants the court to, among others reliefs, determine the legality or otherwise of the INEC’S decision in 2019 during which it shifted the election from February 16 to March 23, 2019.

He claimed that INEC acted against the Constitution in illegal and unlawful ways and manners, the presidential poll was shifted and the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the unlawful act should be declared null and void and of no effect.

Owuru, a British-trained constitutional lawyer, called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 however asked the Federal High Court to declare him as winner of the poll on the ground that the petition he lodged against Buhari had not been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court as required by law.

The politician claimed that his petition at the Supreme Court was unjustly dismissed following his absence from the Apex Court due to discrepancies in the hearing dates.

He, therefore, prayed the court to remove Buhari and declare him (Owuru) the authentic President and that Buhari should be compelled to refund all monies he collected as salaries, payments and security votes.

The HDP Presidential candidate also asked the court to order his inauguration for a four-year tenure of office upon removal of Buhari from office and that the Federal High Court should stop INEC from conducting the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Ekwo had, on November 4 last year, fixed January 30 for judgment following the adoption of final addresses by President Buhari, AGF, INEC, and the plaintiff, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru.