Gbajabiamila mourns as container kills eight in Surulere area

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has described the killing of eight people by a container in the Ojuelegba area of Surulere, Lagos on Sunday as unfortunate.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said he received the news of the falling of the 20-feet Container on a commercial minibus, popularly known as Korope, with anger and was pained that innocent people lost their lives in such a manner.

The Speaker lauded the quick efforts of the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), FRSC, Police and others in evacuating the victims and rescuing one person.

Gbajabiamila called for immediate action and an investigation into the incident.

“I was sad and shocked at the news of the killing of eight innocent people by a container. I became more brokenhearted when I saw the gory images of the incident. This is unfortunate and unacceptable.

“This is not the first time such an incident is happening in Lagos. I, therefore, call for immediate temporary installation of barriers as in the case of Oba Akran – computer village, Ikeja to prevent trailers from using the bridge and compelled to use the under bridge alternatively to avoid future occurrences. It is unacceptable for people to die in such a way at the same spot multiple times,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker said such an unfortunate incident was one of the reasons why he sponsored the Federal Highway (Amendment) Bill, which amongst other things, provided for the latching of containers and access to container trucks on overhead bridges at only restricted hours and stiffer penalties for those that kill innocent Nigerians on the road.

Speaker Gbajabiamila sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of his constituency, Surulere, and the Lagos State Government.

He prayed to God to repose their souls and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.