Court sentences three persons to death for kidnap, murder in Rivers

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday sentenced three persons to death for kidnap and murder in Rivers State.

The convicts, Kingdom Worlu-Chuku, Uchendu MacPherson-Elindam and Obinna Chuku, were part of nine persons linked to the kidnap of Dr Alexander Akani, a consultant with the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and murder of Deyspring Braide, former Head of Administration of Asari Tori local government council.

The convicts were sentenced to death by hanging by the court presided over by Justice James Omotosho.

They were handed a six-count charge of kidnapping and murder of Braide sometime in July 2015 at Degema.

In count three, four and five of the charges which bother on conspiracy, possession of illegal firearms, Godsknows Wokem, Promise Jim, Kingdom Worlu-Chuku, Uchendu MacPherson-Elindam and Obinna Chuku were convicted and sentenced to life in imprisonment without an option of fine.

The trial judge ruled that for count one, the five defendants are convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

Omotosho also ruled that on count two which was seizure and detention as well as the demand of N1.6 million ransom from Dr Alexander Akani by the same set of individuals, they were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The sixth to ninth defendants who are Henry Elebiga, Destiny Chidiebere-Wosu, Stanley Ibuchi-Wosu and Elizabeth Chuku were discharged and acquitted.

Counsel to two of the convicted persons Opoyebo Barango who also represented two of the acquitted while commending the judge in his well-considered judgment told newsmen that he will consult with the families of his clients to know the next line of action in ensuring that the convicted received adequate representation.

Tribune Online reports that convicted persons were arrested and arraigned by the Department of Security Services under Anti Terrorism Act, on 20th of September, 2017 for kidnapping Dr Alexander Akani at his residence in Aluu on 28th of June, 2017 while the former Head of Administration of Asari Tori Local Government Council, Deyspring Braide was kidnapped and murdered in 2015.