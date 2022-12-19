Court sentences security guard to six months imprisonment for stealing in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has sentenced a 60-year-old security guard, Pius Danladi, to six months imprisonment for stealing mattresses, chairs and other items belonging to a school.

Danladi who was employed as a security guard at Apex Group of School, along Akure-Ado Ekiti road was said to have committed the offence on December 21, 2021, at about 10:30 pm.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Simon Wada told the court that Danladi after committing the offence took to his heels when he was alleged to have carted away the items from the school.

The prosecutor explained that the convict stole 25 pieces of plastic chairs valued at N62,500, some iron pipes valued at N50,000, two mattresses value at N70,000, four cooking pots valued at N3500 and other items total valued at N189, 000 belonging to Apex Group School, Akure in care of Stella Akinwale.

Wada said during police investigations, the convict admitted to the crime and confessed he sold the said items to some unknown persons.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of section 390(9)of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The presiding Magistrate, Damilola Sekoni convinced and handed down the sentence to the convict, based on his guilty plea to the charge of stealing levelled against him by the Police

The defence counsel, however, appealed to the Court for leniency for his client due to the fact he is a first-time offender, who did not waste the time and resources of the court before confessing to the offence.

He also prayed the court to also consider the age of the defendant and give him some time to work and pay back the complaint’s claims

Sekoni hereby, suspended the sentence for three months to enable him to work and pay the complaint.

