Oluwo commends Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for monarchs in Osun

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Monday commended Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for traditional rulers in the state.

The monarch who made the commendation in a statement in Osogbo, described the governor’s accountability session with traditional rulers as a divined wisdom of God, saying the impression will ring for a long time in the Osun state council of Obas.

According to him, ” I don’t know where he got the wisdom of having a meeting with the traditional institution to commence his administration but I know such must be divined wisdom from God. He is starting on a good note in recognizing the traditional institution.

“The impression heralding the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is impressive.

“Equally, the governor deserves another commendation for his pledge to grant autonomy to local government administrations in Osun state. Doing such will repose the confidence in local government and extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots.

“I pray for more divine wisdom to governor Ademola Adeleke to constructively pilot the affairs of the state.”

