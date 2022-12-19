Oluwo commends Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for monarchs in Osun

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Monday commended Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke for assurance of better welfare package for traditional rulers in the state.
The monarch who made the commendation in a statement in Osogbo, described the governor’s accountability session with traditional rulers as a divined wisdom of God, saying the impression will ring for a long time in the Osun state council of Obas.
According to him, ” I don’t know where he got the wisdom of having a meeting with the traditional institution to commence his administration but I know such must be divined wisdom from God. He is starting on a good note in recognizing the traditional institution.
“The impression heralding the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke is impressive.
“Equally, the governor deserves another commendation for his pledge to grant autonomy to local government administrations in Osun state. Doing such will repose the confidence in local government and extend dividends of democracy to the grassroots.
“I pray for more divine wisdom to governor Ademola Adeleke to constructively pilot the affairs of the state.”
He, however, appreciated him for interacting with Osun monarchs and promised to grant autonomy to local government administration in the state.
- YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNEEight Months Withheld Salaries: ASUU May Consider Legal Action Against FG
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vowed to fight on until the withheld eight months salaries of its members during the period of the recently suspended strike are paid to them in full…
Kogi: Agbakoba Tackles EFCC Over N20bn Bailout
Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has tackled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what he described as an unwarranted media trial of the Kogi State government…
Atiku To APC: Lift Veil On Your Flag-Bearer’s Identity
THE All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign has been told to lift the veil on the background of its presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, and clear the perception that his whole life is shrouded in mystery…
Kidnappers Kill Businessman After Ransom Payment In Ondo
A businessman based in Ugbe Akoko, Ondo State, Augustine Okoye, who was kidnapped with his wife has been reportedly killed by abductors after payment of ransom…