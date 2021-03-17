Court sentences man to six months jail term over internet fraud

Metro
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Court sentences man , Lawyer drags businesswoman to court, Court awards N7.5m , Court sentences man, Court adjourns trial, remands policeman for allegedly killing Two herdsmen remanded , Court remands seven suspects , Court remands three, court sentences fake soldier, Court dismisses Adojutelegan's appeal, Court remands 2 persons,Three siblings arraigned , Army lacks power, Court adjourns trial, Court okays FG's appointment, Man sentenced to death, Court awards N5m damages, Court dismisses malpractice charges, Court remands Housemaid, Three docked for kidnapping , Court strikes out suit against Minister, CBN's recent dealings, Reverend sisters in Ondo, Law Students, ASUU, FG, Court, Man sentenced to death, land grabbing Nurse, court, babies, , lagos, Court, china, coal mine, Court to rule on interlocutory injunction, Court slates Nov 16, Court remands two farmers, We have jurisdiction to hear case, reckless driving, death of pedestrian, court, homosexuality, court restrains Gwadabe, Security guard, James Vende, stealing, unlawful land seizure, Enugu court acquits two, labour strike, Laudering, Delta, NLC, Kwara, minimum wage, Inter-Ocean Oil, court, #EndSARS, Nigeria, arbitration cost, nude video, Security guard, fraud, court, Fraudster, court, fraud, Welder, abducting applicant, defrauding, bricklayer, stolen vehicle, pre-paid meter, ondo 2020, Ondo State Police Command, political thugs,court, alleged, cashier, allegedly, Court, Cross River North Senatorial bye-election, the new CAMA?, court, child abuse, Kaduna, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, false rape allegations, Twitter influencer, Court cautions EFCC, academic qualifications, marital property, Court, judge, allegedly stealing, 15 abortion, court, driver, tyres, Woman arraigned, Kogi court adjourns case, UK Court, FRN, contract award, FG, NPA INTEL, court, bauchi, correctional facility, National Assembly, kano councillors, #endsars, ekiti, NITEL land, forgery, remand, Ibadan North LG suit, ebonyi mining, Herbal seller selling newborn baby, Park Management System, police pension, Ondo pastor jailed two years, Fashola's impersonator, Osun judicial workers, Delta COVID-19 mobile courts, community service

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an internet fraudster, Pelumi Glory, arrested alongside some suspects at the Ziroc Hotel, Lekki in January 2021 to six months jail term or pay a fine of N200,000 after pleading guilty to the charge pressed against him.

The convict was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of cheating and possession of fraudulent documents.

According to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, prosecutor, Nnameka Omewa, the commission arrested Pelumi based on an intelligence report about the activities of internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The prosecutor told the court that the agency subsequently carried out surveillance at Ziroc Hotel, Lekki before operatives of the commission arrested him and other suspects.

The prosecutor further said the defendant was brought to the office and cautioned and that he volunteered his statement.

Items found on him at the point of arrest include a silver coloured Del laptop, a gold-coloured Samsung S10 phone and a silver-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration GWA 78 BL.

He said the defendant in his confessional statement confessed to engaging in internet fraud and that items recovered from him were proceeds of the crime.

The defence counsel, Olayinka Lamina, did not object to tendering of the exhibits recovered from the defendants.

Pleading on his behalf, Lamina in his allocutus asked the court to sentence the defendant to community service or an option of fine.

He informed the court that the defendant has become remorseful and vowed not to return to the crime.

“The defendant is a first-time offender and has learnt his lesson. As I speak, his father is in hospital for shock treatment.

“I plead with the court to temper justice with mercy and give the defendant a second chance,” Lamina said.

Decrying internet fraud being on the increase in society, the prosecution urged the court to impose a sentence on the defendant that will serve as deterrence to others.

Handing down the judgement in the matter, Justice Taiwo noted that the defendant has become remorseful and regretted his action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Close To ‘Flattening The Curve’ ― Analysis

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis has shown. This is even as the much-expected COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory last Tuesday…Court sentences man to six months jail term over internet fraud

Court sentences man to six months jail term over internet fraud

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

2021/22 Admission in Progress: CENFEX HIGH SCHOOL, IBADAN , a centre for excellence in educational services, focused on quality education and character training. Date of exams: April 17, June 5 For details check www.cenfexschools.com.ng

You might also like
Metro

Hostile communities, vast borderline affecting efforts against arms proliferation…

Metro

Police in Oyo rescue banker, palm wine tapper, as search continues for three others

Metro

Lagos police rescue abandoned new-born baby

Metro

Kidnapped female OOU students regain freedom

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More