Court sentences man to six months jail term over internet fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an internet fraudster, Pelumi Glory, arrested alongside some suspects at the Ziroc Hotel, Lekki in January 2021 to six months jail term or pay a fine of N200,000 after pleading guilty to the charge pressed against him.

The convict was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of cheating and possession of fraudulent documents.

According to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, prosecutor, Nnameka Omewa, the commission arrested Pelumi based on an intelligence report about the activities of internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The prosecutor told the court that the agency subsequently carried out surveillance at Ziroc Hotel, Lekki before operatives of the commission arrested him and other suspects.

The prosecutor further said the defendant was brought to the office and cautioned and that he volunteered his statement.

Items found on him at the point of arrest include a silver coloured Del laptop, a gold-coloured Samsung S10 phone and a silver-coloured Toyota Camry car with registration GWA 78 BL.

He said the defendant in his confessional statement confessed to engaging in internet fraud and that items recovered from him were proceeds of the crime.

The defence counsel, Olayinka Lamina, did not object to tendering of the exhibits recovered from the defendants.

Pleading on his behalf, Lamina in his allocutus asked the court to sentence the defendant to community service or an option of fine.

He informed the court that the defendant has become remorseful and vowed not to return to the crime.

“The defendant is a first-time offender and has learnt his lesson. As I speak, his father is in hospital for shock treatment.

“I plead with the court to temper justice with mercy and give the defendant a second chance,” Lamina said.

Decrying internet fraud being on the increase in society, the prosecution urged the court to impose a sentence on the defendant that will serve as deterrence to others.

Handing down the judgement in the matter, Justice Taiwo noted that the defendant has become remorseful and regretted his action.

