Court remands woman for killing neighbour in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure has ordered the remand of a 34-year-old woman, Omowale Olorunfemi, for allegedly killing her neighbour, Agatha Julius during a fight.

The Police Prosecutor, Suleiman Abdulateef told the court that the defendant was brought to court on a two-count bothering on murder, saying the defendant committed the offence at about 3.00 pm on February 14, 2022, in Okeluse, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulateef told the court that there was a fight between the defendant and the deceased while Olorufemi stabbed her neighbour, Agatha, with a knife, which eventually led to her death.

He said the offence contravenes Sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Abdulateef, however, urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP)in the state Ministry of Justice, supporting it with a seven-paragraph affidavit.

Counsel to the defendant, G.O Bernard did not oppose the remand application, and said he would wait for the outcome of the legal advice so that the prosecution could proceed.





However, the deceased father, Elele Francis, informed the court of his application to withdraw from the case.

But the Presiding Magistrate, Mr Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, remanded the defendant at the Correctional Centre Ondo, pending advice from the DPP, declining the application for withdrawal brought by the deceased’s father, due to the nature of the case, saying “as it is a murder case, it should be treated judiciously.” Aladejana stated.

The magistrate adjourned the case till May 30, 2022.

