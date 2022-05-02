Ebonyi speaker joins gubernatorial race in APC

The speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and a governorship aspirant in 2023 under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Nwifuru, has vowed to tackle rural-urban migration by opening access roads and providing other social amenities in rural areas if elected the Governor of the state.

Nwifuru stated this when he visited the traditional rulers and presented to them the governorship forms he obtained to contest the party’s primaries contrary to the rumours in some quarters in the state that he was denied the forms by the national leadership of the party following his sack by an Abuja Federal High Court for defecting to the APC.

Nwifuru, a two-term speaker of the Assembly explained that he was in the race because his Izzi people and the entire state asked him to run for the election.

He then promised to increase the welfare of workers and salaries in the state to meet their needs following the current economic challenges.

Nwifuru also noted that he will restore peace in the troubled communities as a result of communal wars and regretted that traditional rulers are not respected in Igbo land.

He then charged all Igbos to respect traditional institutions.





“I am here to present to you our nomination forms to contest next year’s general election. We never met anybody for consultation but it was you the traditional rulers, my Izzi people and the entire people that told us to contest for 2023 governorship election.

“When the traditional rulers from Izzi clan and stakeholders asked me to run for the election, tears dropped from my eyes because I am too young but they said I am the one that they want. I want to assure you people that I will not disappoint the state.

“We are going to tackle rural-urban migration by opening roads, providing light, water and other amenities that make life meaningful in the communities. We will build on the legacies of the present Governor, Dave Umahi who has transformed the state. We will consolidate on his achievements,” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman, the South East Traditional Rulers Council and chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, Charles Mkpuma told Nwifuru that he has their support.

He said the Speaker will even surpass the present governor of the state, David Umahi

“We have no doubt about your capacity, we know you very well. You will perform more than your master,” he said.