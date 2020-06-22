Court remands three over alleged N5.6m fraud

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded three men over alleged N5.6 million fraud.

The defendants are: Gbadegesin Omidiora (64); Olayiwola Adewole, (66) and Jelili Oladejo (35).

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometimes in 2018 at Oloruntele Quarters, Owoeye Street, Ondo Road in Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendants collected the sum of N5.6 million from the complainant, Adekunle Obawole, under the pretence of helping him to secure 30 acres of land.

He said that the defendants did not secure the land and failed to return the money to the complainant.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Mr Samuel Obi, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal terms.

Obi pledged that his clients would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, however, declined the bail application of the defendants,

Olatunji ordered that the defendants should be remanded at Aganhun Divisional Police Station, Ile-Ife.

The magistrate then adjourned the case until June 23 for ruling on the defendants’ bail application.

(NAN)

