449 living, 124 dead pensioners get N1.3billion gratuity in Oyo

A total of 573 living and dead pensioners in Oyo State were presented gratuity cheques amounting to N1.3billion, on Monday.

The beneficiaries, that include 449 pensioners living and next-of-kins of 124 dead pensioners, are drawn from those primary school teachers that retired in 2011 and 2012 and from those local government workers that exited service in 2014.

Chairman, Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mr Remi Ayodele, who handed over the cheques, at state Secretariat, Ibadan, charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds because they were at a crucial point of their lives.

Notwithstanding reduced federal allocation and looming economic recession, Ayodele said the Governor Seyi Makinde’s led government was irresolute making payment of pensions and gratuities a priority.

Secretary, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oyo State, Mr Segun Abatan, chided those who deride the state government for regarding the payment of salaries and pensions as an achievement.

He wondered if pensioners who were owed pensions and gratuities by the immediate past administration will now not put on their dancing shoes to celebrate payment of such monies by the Makinde administration.

In harping on judicious use of the monies, Abatan warned the beneficiaries against venturing into novel businesses.

A retired director of community health, Mrs Adediwura Mojisola, who was one of the beneficiaries, praised the current administration for wiping away the tears of pensioners in the state.

Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo said not only serving workers and pensioners but the general public, at large, were assured of care for their welfare by the Makinde administration.

Among others present were Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, Dr Busari Ayodele and Chairman, Retired Primary School Teachers, Mr Dosu Akinpelu.

