Court remands seven suspects docked by police for arson, murder in Shasha crisis

By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare
Magistrate I.O. Osho of the Oyo State Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday, ordered that seven men accused of being responsible for the Shasha market crisis by the police be remanded at the Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo, after being docked for alleged arson and murder.

The seven men; Tajudeen Oladunni (50), Saburi Lawal (37), Ojo Joshua (25), Adekunle Olanrewaju (38), Olagunju James (24), Rasaq Yahya (32), and Olaide Olawuyi (20) were docked on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, arson and murder but their pleas were not taken because the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the charge levelled against them.

Magistrate Osho ordered the police to send the case file to the Office of the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice and adjourned the matter until May 11, 2021, for mention.

The prosecutor, Inspector Foluke Oladosu, told the court that the suspects conspired with others, at large, to commit the offence on February 12, at about 10 a.m., at Shasha market, Ibadan, and caused the death of Adeola Shakirudeen when they beat him up.

The police also alleged that the suspects caused the death of 31 others and set fire to two houses, belonging to Chief Adelabu Ibrahim and caused N50 million damage.

The police alleged further that the suspects also burnt down a house, belonging to Osuolale Akindele and destroyed property worth N20 million, an offence which contravenes the provisions of Sections 6 and 316 and punishable under Sections 443 and 319 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

